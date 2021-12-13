After the much-hyped wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif which took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, the groom’s cousin Dr Upasana Vohra and her husband Arunendra Kumar recently gave a small tour of the heritage property.

As the details about the wedding celebrations from ‘Mehendi’, ‘Sangeet’ to ‘Haldi’ slowly make their way to social media majorly through Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s social media accounts, the venue is something that wasn’t spoken much about but the latest vlog from Arunendra on his YouTube channel shows the plush property.

The video starts with the balcony, which oozes the charm of royalty. The room had a wooden decor with carvings, which rendered it a luxurious and lavish feel in addition to the spacious changing area inside the room. Arunendra and his wife then showed a western commode worth Rs 6 lakh which comes with a motion-sensor, which could be set via remote control.

The cousin of Vicky Kaushal then spoke as to how Arunendra recited a few lines at the Sangeet ceremony, which impressed the newly-wed couple. They then moved on to documenting the exterior areas of the fort-turned-hotel where the arrangements for meals were made.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on 9th December. Many Bollywood celebs like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi amongst others were a part of the ceremony.

