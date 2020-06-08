Vicky Kaushal CONFIRMS Resuming Sardar Uddham Singh’s Post Production

The post production work of “Sardar Udham Singh” starring Vicky Kaushal will commence from Monday, confirmed the actor and director Shoojit Sircar.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a still from the film. The picture features Vicky and Shoojit Sircar.

“When nature beckoned, We listened… We switched gears, From fast forward to slow motion… Now, there is a call again, an excitement, yet a caution and a hunger to reboot, With this feeling… We begin, again… #SardarUdhamSingh. Post production set to #BeginAgain, tomorrow, 8th June,” Vicky Kaushal captioned the image. Sircar too shared the same image on the photo-sharing website.

Vicky Kaushal will bring alive the story of the martyr Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in pre-Independence India, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Amritsar in 1919. Singh was subsequently tried and convicted of murder, and hanged in July 1940.

Vicky Kaushal shares the news a week after the Cultural Affairs Ministry, Maharashtra, allowed the restarting of shootings, teleserials, OTT and advertisements. A 16-page official directive comprising guiding principles has been issued for the restart of the media and entertainment industry.

Vicky Kaushal also has Karan Johar’s magnum opus, Takht in the pipeline.

