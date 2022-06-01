Bollywood producer Vashu Bhagnani, founder of Pooja Entertainment India Ltd, was felicitated during a discussion on mental health at the House of Lords, which was attended, among others, by India’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Gaitri Issar Kumar, and the Indian-born British billionaire, G.P. Hinduja.

The conversation, which was a part of the activities centring around the Mental Health Awareness Month, was chaired by the founder of the Mindfulness Gym, Bhupinder Sandhu, and attended by Matt Hancock, former U.K. Secretary for Health and Social Care, and Lord Raminder Ranger, founder of the international marketing and distribution company, Sun Mark.

Bhagnani, who has been behind some of the biggest Hindi films, including ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Coolie No. 1’, ‘Jawani Janeman’ and ‘Biwi No.1’, joined the other panellists in delving deep into the importance of mental health, each one bringing to the table their own unique experiences and insights, making the conversation well-rounded and meaningful.

