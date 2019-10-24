Varun Sharma Turns Wedding Planner; His Plans For Festivities Are Praiseworthy

Actor Varun Sharma, who became popular as Choocha in the “Fukrey” films and Sexa in “Chhichhore”, recently turned wedding planner for a close friend, and planned plastic-free festivities.

Right from the invitation to decor, the actor took the onus on himself to plan the wedding in Ludhiana.

“It was my buddy’s wedding… Someone I have grown up with and it just feels great to connect with everyone all over again,” Varun said.

Varun made his debut in 2013 with the popular film “Fukrey”, and gained popularity.

“It is still very magical for me. Everyday going to a film set and meeting media or any integration, it still feels magical to me. It still feels unreal to me,” Varun had told IANS while talking about fame.

On the work front, Varun will soon be seen in horror-comedy “RoohiAfza” alongside Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

