Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have donated Rs 1 lakh towards the relief of fire victims in Tirap and Longding districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

The actor, who has been shooting in the state for his forthcoming film “Bhediya”, handed the amount to Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang of Lower Subansiri district.

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting in the scenic state for Amar Kaushik’s “Bhediya“, which also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobroyal.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to dole out an important fitness mantra. He urged people to eat healthy in order to get a fabulous body like his.

The actor posted two shirtless pictures, flaunting washboard abs. He wrote: “APRIL fool Eat your veggies.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”. He will share the screen with actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

