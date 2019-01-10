Varun Dhawan Welcomes Nora Fatehi With This Sweet Tweet

Actor Varun Dhawan has praised actress Nora Fatehi, who will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s upcoming dance film with him, saying she is one of the most hardworking and driven human beings he has met.

“She’s one of the most hardworking and driven human beings that I have ever meet. Welcome to the gang. Going to feed you cheese and dance with you. Hey Nora Fatehi we going to kick up a storm,” Varun tweeted on Wednesday.

The yet-untitled film also stars Shraddha Kapoor. This will be the second time Varun and Shraddha will be seen sharing screen space after ABCD 2 in 2015.

Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

-IANS

