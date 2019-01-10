After Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh Becomes The Only Actor To Achieve This Feat

It was all young brigade show in 2018, as the veterans like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, failed to deliver at the box office. Amongst all the successful actors of the year, it’s Ranveer Singh, who has rocked a big time with his hits Padmaavat and Simmba. In a meanwhile, Ranveer has also become the only actor next to Salman Khan to achieve a mighty feat at the box office.

Ranveer Singh started the year of 2018 on a high note with Padmaavat and ended terrifically with Simmba. While Padmaavat entered the coveted club of 300 crore by collecting 300.26 crores, Simmba surprised one and all by hitting a double century by garnering 208.14 crores, till now. With such collections, Ranveer Singh has become the only actor, next to superstar Salman Khan, to register one 300 crore and one 200 crore movie in a single year.

Salman Khan managed this feat way back in the year 2015, with Bajrangi Bhaijaan (320.34 crores) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (207.40 crores).

At the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh said that he feels bad when someone’s film doesn’t work at the box office as everyone is a part of the same industry.

“I really don’t like when someone’s film doesn’t do well at the box office, because I am also part of this industry and everyone makes their living from the industry. Everyone puts in their hard work and when someone’s film doesn’t do well, I feel really bad. At the same time, when my movie does well, I feel great.”

