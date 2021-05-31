Varun Dhawan Reveals What An Important Role Ananya Panday Plays In His Life & This Reminds Us Of Our Bestie!

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared that it is actress Ananya Panday, who gives him the best movies and television show recommendations.

Advertisement

Varun on Sunday treated his fans to a question and answer session on Instagram, where one user asked him: “Who gives the best movie and TV show recommendations?”

Advertisement

To which, Varun Dhawan shared a picture of Ananya Panday and wrote “what an angel (angel emoji)”.

A fan also asked Varun Dhawan what diet he follows. To which, the actor replied: “I try to do intermittent fasting for 14-16 hours start with 1. Coffee, 2. Egg white omelet/oats, 3. Veggies and chicken, 4. Makhana, 5. Veggies and chicken and lots of water.”

What does Varun do in lockdown? asked another. “Stare”, he quipped.

One asked how he staying productive these days? Varun Dhawan said: “I think that is something I think about as well. I try to read a lota I try.. I watch a couple of films, play Playstation, workout, I irritate everyone.

Has he watched the much talked about “Friends: Reunion”? Varun revealed that he did and was “super emotional”.

Is Shraddha Kapoor, Varun’s best friend? Varun Dhawan shared a picture with Shraddha and wrote: “I wish we could hang more but we are in a pandemic.”

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”. He will share the screen with actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The actor was also recently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for the supernatural thriller “Bhediya”. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal.

“Bhediya” is slated to hit screens on April 14, 2022. The film has been penned by Niren Bhatt.

Must Read: Juhi Chawla Files Case Against Implementation Of 5G In India, Says, “The Radiation Is Extremely Harmful And Injurious To The Health Of The People”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube