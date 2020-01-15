Varun Dhawan has created a huge fanbase for himself and attracts a mob wherever he goes. While he is always surrounded by people, the actor seems to be making sure that no one is hurt. In a recent turn of events, Varun saved an old lady on a wheelchair from getting trampled by his bodyguards. Below is what actually happened.

During a recent event, Varun who was busy garnering all the attention, jumped to rescue an old lady who was in a wheelchair. The actor saved him from crashing his bodyguard and getting hurt.

According to a report in The News, an eye witness said that the actor jumped at the very first possibility of an accident. The witness said, “Varun halted and put an arm up to stop his bodyguard from walking over the woman. Had Varun not put his arm out, the lady would have surely been hurt.”

Varun has been in the headlines for many such incidents where he took a step to help people. It was during the election season last year when he an old lady to get up the steps at a voting booth and was praised for the same.

Recently, Varun was at the Mount Mary church in Bandra where he was present with the Street Dancer 3D team. He saved Nora Fatehi when a fan tried to come too close to the actress.

A Deccan Chronicle report said, “They were walking back from the church when a fan touched Nora and was about to touch her inappropriately, when Varun again put out his hand and stopped the perverted fan from accomplishing what he wanted to do. Varun is always very alert as to what is happening around him,”

Varun will be next seen in Remo D’Souza directed Street Dancer 3D alongside Shraddha Kapoor.

