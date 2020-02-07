Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal Marriage Date REVEALED, To Finally Tie Knot On THIS Date?

Varun Dhawan’s Street Dancer 3D may not have received the expected response at the Box Office but the young star’s love life is rocking. There have been many reports around the upcoming summer destination wedding of Varun with the love of his life Natasha Dalal but it’s only now that more specific details are coming out.

It was earlier revealed that the couple will tie a knot in Thailand and now according to SpotboyE reports, the date has been finalised as May 22, 2020. The reports are still to be confirmed because the couple hasn’t given any statement regarding the same. Meanwhile, it’s being said that the venue of the wedding may change because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in Thailand.

It’s also being reported that Varun’s mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar is also contributing in the much talked about upcoming Bollywood wedding.

Well, we can’t wait to see Varun Dhawan turning into a real-life Dulha for his lover.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 which also stars Sara Ali Khan. Directed by David Dhawan, the film is a remake of his classic comedy starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead and is slated to release on May 1. This means the wedding will happen 3 weeks after the release of the film. Post Coolie No. 1, he will be seen in Mr. Lele.

