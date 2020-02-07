Dharmendra Gets Nostaligic About His Struggle Days: “Was Paid Rs 200 & Worked Overtime To Earn Some Extra Money”

Bollywood icon Dharmendra continues to be a popular face among new generation fans, and the veteran actor today looks back fondly at the time when he lived in a garage and worked in a drilling firm.

“In my earlier days, I used to live in a garage because I didn’t have a proper home in Mumbai. To survive in Mumbai, I worked in a drilling firm where I was paid Rs 200, and to earn some extra money I used to do overtime,” he added.

The veteran actor became nostalgic after contestants on “Indian Idol” season 11 performed the song “Kal ki haseen mulaqat ke liye” from the actor’s 1976 superhirt “Charas”.

Dharmendra, who hails from Punjab, was a top star of the seventies and eighties. His memorable films include “Phool Aur Patthar”, “Anupama”, “Seeta Aur Geeta” and “Sholay”. The recipient of Padma Bhushan has also produced films like “Ghayal” and “Yamla Pagla Deewana 2”.

“Indian Idol” airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

