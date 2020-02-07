Taimur Ali Khan In Next Love Aaj Kal? Sara Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan Discuss Possibilities

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Love Aaj Kal is now just a week away from release and it has managed to make the audience excited with its music. The makers have released 3 songs so far and all of them have been liked.

Meanwhile, the star couple has been on the promotional spree and has left no stone unturned to increase the visibility of their upcoming romantic film.

Recently Sara visited shot for an episode of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio talk show What Women Want where both of them had a long interesting conversation. But is it possible that Kareena and Sara sit together to talk and Taimur’s topic doesn’t pop? Reportedly, during the fun conversation both of them discussed the possibility of Taimur starring in the next installment of Love Aaj Kal if it all happens in the next 10 years or so.

Interestingly, first Love Aaj Kal released back in 2009 and starred Saif Ali Khan in lead. Now in 2020, Love Aaj Kal has his daughter Sara in lead. In this way, the possibility of Taimur starring in Love Aaj Kal 2030 or 2031 is quite high. Isn’t it? Well, Sara and Kareena seem to have already acknowledged that but that’s not it. Kareena even said that Sara’s brother Ibrahim Ali Khan can also be a part of next Love Aaj Kal.

What do you think?

Imtiaz Ali directed Love Aaj Kal (2020) also stars Randeep Hooda and is slated to release on Feb 14, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!