Varun Dhawan Gets A Sweet Birthday Surprise From Girlfriend Natasha Dalal & Bollywood Friends

Varun Dhawan is one of those celebs who couldn’t celebrate their birthday due to lockdown. The handsome and talented actor turned 33 today but due to ongoing health crisis and social distancing being practiced, couldn’t throw a birthday party for his friends, family and loved ones.

But as they say, “Love will find a way”, Varun’s close ones including his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, and Bollywood friends Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan, Aparshakti Khurana, Varun Sharma, Mohit Marwah, among others wished him together on a Zoom call.

Shashank Khaitan who has worked with Varun in Dulhaiya series took to Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of everyone wishing Varun a happy birthday together on Zoom call. The Bappi Lahiri sung Happy Birthday song on the story made it even more fun. Shashank captioned the pic, “Birthday Video Call Love will find a way… Happy Birthday bro…”

Have a look below:

Isn’t that sweet?

Meanwhile, Varun recently posted a fun video on Instagram in which he is seen hurling bad words at Coronavirus.

However, the objective is to just feel good by letting out the frustration perhaps and that’s why he has censored the video with a beep. At the end of the video, we see a big smile on the face of Varun and it seems he is finally at peace. Lol!

Varun also wrote that he feels better now in the caption of his post. He wrote, “#badwordsgoodvibes I feel better #indiafightscorona”

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 starring Sara Ali Khan opposite him. The actor is also reportedly in talks with Stree director Amar Kaushik for his next comedy film. It’s also being said that he has a film under the Nadiadwala banner that will be helmed by director Anurag Singh of Kesari.

Apart from this, Varun also has a Sriram Raghavan film in the making.

