Sajid Nadiadwala's Wife Warda Nadiadwala On Being Trolled About Divya Bharti: “Stop Trolling Me! She Is A Part Of My Life...”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and late actor Divya Bharti’s story is something that has been making to the headlines time and again. Now Sajid’s wife Warda Nadiadwala has opened up on how she never tried to replace Divya, rather she is a beautiful part of their family and she nurtures that. Warda also spoke about how she is still trolled for it.

For the unversed, Nadiadwala and Grandsons head honcho Sajid Nadiadwala was married to the ethereally beautiful Divya Bharti, who died after an accident 27 years ago. Later Sajid married Warda Nadiadwala in 2000 and the two are parents to two children.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama about how Divya is still a part of the family and that people still troll her without any reason. Warda said, “I know people keep throwing these questions sometimes. Sometimes they think I am being trolled. Divya is still very much a part of our lives. Her family, her dad, her brother Kunal, they are like our family, they are a part of each celebration. So when you guys try to troll me, please know that I am not getting trolled. On her anniversaries and birthdays, we speak to each other. When my children watch her movies, they call her ‘Badi Mummy’. So, guys, she is still a very, very beautiful part of our lives.”

Further opening up on the fact that she never tried to replace Divya, she said that rather she made her own space with keeping Divya in their worlds always.

Warda added, “Sajid is so close, Sajid is like a son to dad, after mumma (Divya’s mother) passed away. You can’t even imagine how close dad and Sajid are. And Kunal and Sajid… they talk just like brothers would. And I have not tried to replace her ever. I have made my own place. Memories are always beautiful. So, stop trolling me! She is a part of my life, and we are enjoying. Sometimes people say, ‘Divya Bharti bahot acchi thi. Of course, bahot acchi thi yaar. We love her. She is very much a part of my life.”

Divya Bharti’s death had raised many eyebrows back then, it was her dad later who cleared any chances of wrong doing.

