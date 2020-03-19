Varun Dhawan Finally OPENS UP About The Postponement Of Coolie No 1

It’s been just a month since Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 wrapped up. The film was announced to release on 1st May but with the Coronavirus Pandemic, movies of March like Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar have been pushed indefinitely. Varun was seen dubbing for the film in his recent post on Instagram.

Reports state that makers are yet to shoot a song and a whole lot of patchwork is remaining to finish. Due to the shut down of businesses, it’s getting hard for the Coolie No 1 team to meet their final release date.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, David Dhawan wasn’t clear in replying to the postponement of the film. He said, “You tell me if we should postpone or not.” Varun Dhawan also added about the same and said, “I guess we are also reviewing the situation like everyone else at the moment.”

The report also states a source quote that read, “Coolie No 1 is an important release for Varun. His last two films Kalank and Street Dancer were flops at the box office. Coolie No 1 is a home production. The Dhawan’s won’t take a risk with the release. It will come only when the virus threat recedes.”

Coolie No 1 is David Dhawan’s remake of his 1995 comedy flick of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The remake stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Ace comedians Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever are also in the cast. The film as of now is scheduled to release on May 1.

