Actress Vaani Kapoor, who will soon be seen in ‘Mandala Murders’ and ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’, has decided to treat herself to a well-deserved break. The actress celebrated her 35th birthday On Wednesday, August 23, in Dubai.

She is accompanied by her closest gal friends Akansha, Anushka Ranjan, and Raashi Khanna.

A source shared: “While Vaani Kapoor usually prefers low-key celebrations, this birthday calls for something extraordinary. She and her friends are gearing up for a thrilling time in Dubai, complete with luxury shopping, gourmet dining, and lounging at luxurious hotels.” As per the source, the itinerary also includes dune buggy racing, desert safaris, etc.

Following her rejuvenating birthday hiatus, Vaani Kapoorwill return to the sets with renewed vigour, ready to dive back into her projects with a fresh perspective.

‘Mandala Murders’ is produced by Yash Raj Films and will soon drop on OTT.

‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’ will supposedly be set in the 90s with Vaani essaying the role of a porn star lookalike. The film is touted to be a laughter-filled ride with a unique storyline set in the 90s. It is a mix of comedy and social commentary, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary issues with a touch of nostalgia.

Happy Birthday, Vaani Kapoor.

