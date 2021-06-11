Actress Urvashi Rautela on Thursday shared a video of getting punched repeatedly in the gut by her trainer.

In the Instagram clip, Urvashi stands in a black sports bra and yoga pants while her trainer repeatedly punches her in the abdomen.

“NO PAIN NO GAIN. He clocks me right in the gut Getting walloped is part of my action film absorbing his blows,” Urvashi Rautela captioned the video, which currently has 195K views.

Urvashi Rautela claims she is practicing for an action film. She will next be seen in the web series “Inspector Avinash” along with Randeep Hooda.

