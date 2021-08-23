Advertisement

Actress Urvashi Rautela went down memory lane as she recalled the “silly fights” with her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. For those who do not know, the day dedicated to love shared between a brother and sister was celebrated in the country yesterday.

In a recent conversation, the ‘Great Grand Masti’ actress revealed her childhood fights with her brother and more.

During an interaction with IANS, Urvashi Rautela spoke about her ‘silly fights’ with her brother and said, “The ‘remote fight’ between me and my brother Yashraj was always historic. We all had a fight with our siblings for having control over a television remote, and that’s something which is etched on the memory wall of hearts forever.”

Urvashi Rautela expressed further, “I don’t know how many of you will agree on that, but sometimes the fight got so bad that it left some injury marks for life.”

On the work front, Urvashi recently bagged the ‘Best Actress Critics Choice Award’ for her film ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’ at International Iconic Awards 2021. The actress will be seen next in ‘Black Rose’.

