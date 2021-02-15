Urvashi Rautela to romance Guru Randhawa in 'Mar Jayenge'
Urvashi Rautela On Her Upcoming Collab Mar Jayenge With Guru Randhawa (PC: Instagram)

Bollywood Actress Urvashi Rautela would soon be seen in a music video alongside rapper and music composer Guru Randhawa. The actress reveals that the collaboration was long due.

Talking to IANS, Urvashi said,”Way back in 2018, Guru Randhawa wanted to collaborate for one of his music albums, however, we couldn’t because I got busy with my film shoots. Then finally we are back together this time after three years with ‘Mar Jayenge’.”

Urvashi Rautela said the romantic track which is directed by Remo D’Souza is something she “would listen to every time before falling in love”.

