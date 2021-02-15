Bollywood Actress Urvashi Rautela would soon be seen in a music video alongside rapper and music composer Guru Randhawa. The actress reveals that the collaboration was long due.

Talking to IANS, Urvashi said,”Way back in 2018, Guru Randhawa wanted to collaborate for one of his music albums, however, we couldn’t because I got busy with my film shoots. Then finally we are back together this time after three years with ‘Mar Jayenge’.”

Urvashi Rautela said the romantic track which is directed by Remo D’Souza is something she “would listen to every time before falling in love”.