There are a lot of Bollywood celebrities who are a part of different political parties. Similarly, Urmila Matondkar started off with Indian National Congress Party and later in December 2020, she joined Shiv Sena and have been a part of the same ever since. In a recent interview, Urmila opened up on where our country is headed in the present scenario and she isn’t happy with it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In the same chat, Urmila revealed that she had offers to join politics from 1999. The actress later joined politics and revealed that she wanted to do it for social reasons.

In a conversation with ETimes, Urmila Matondkar revealed her political stand and said, “Like marriage, politics has also liberated me. I had offers to join politics since 1999. I never thought I would get into it. Eventually, I took the path less travelled for social reasons than political. Where our country is or heading towards, is not the country I’d be happy with. You need to speak up for things you stand for.”

When asked if she enjoys connecting with the masses, Urmila Matondkar said, “Politics for me includes social concern. When I was in school, my parents would give charity to social organisations on my birthday. In recent times, I like to spend time in old age homes and with orphans. When I visited the flood-ridden areas of Maharashtra, people said I’d gone there because I wanted an assembly ticket. I’d have gotten that even without going there. Though I lost in 2019, understanding people’s problems filled me with gratitude. Gratitude is a process of evolution. Just as service is.”

Concluding her stance on politics, she said, “Few years back, I carried an off-the-runway Versace bag, had runway shoes on my feet… That was a phase, this is also a phase. Mohsin finds my ability, not to take myself seriously as a star, fascinating just as my ability to merge with people. One day, I could be giving hardcore political interviews on channels. On the other, I could be with the poorest of the poor. Though I’m equally proud of both the personas.”

