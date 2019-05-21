After Uri: The Surgical Strike, A War Movie Boasting Of Indian Navy’s 1971 Bombing On The Cards

Producers Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla have joined hands to back a film based on the 1971 bombing of Karachi harbour by the Indian Navy.

Tentatively titled “Navy Day“, it will showcase the attack launched on Karachi harbour during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and its aftermath.

“The operation was one of the most successful ones in modern naval history after World War II. Our navy suffered no losses and caused heavy casualties on the enemy side,” T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar said in a statement.

The film will be directed by Razneesh Ghai. The principal photography of the movie will begin in 2020. The cast has not been revealed yet.

