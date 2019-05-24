Twinkle Khanna Pens An Emotional Note As Dimple Kapadia Bags A Christopher Nolan Film

Twinkle Khanna feels proud as a daughter that her mother and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia has, at the age of 61, landed a role in a Christopher Nolan film.

“Congratulations mother! So so proud of you! You are truly amazing and you set an example for all of us that age is not an obstacle in the path of ability and talent #Hurrah,” tweeted Twinkle, the older of the two daughters Dimple has with late superstar Rajesh Khanna.

Dimple has been cast in the acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker’s espionage thriller “Tenet“.

The film will also feature Robert Pattinson and Michael Caine and will be shot across seven countries, including India. Celebrities from Bollywood have cheered Dimple on landing the role.

Anil Kapoor, who starred in American series “24“, called her casting “phenomenal”, while filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted wrote: “So cool… Dimple Kapadia in a Chris Nolan Film…Wow.” Film producer Guneet Monga sent in congratulations.

Dimple, who made her screen debut with 1973’s Bollywood film “Bobby“, is a National Award winner. She has proved her mettle in Indian cinema with an eclectic mix of parallel and commercial films like “Rudaali”, “Krantiveer”, “Dil Chahta Hai” and “Finding Fanny” among others.

