Kapil Sharma & Ginni Chatrath To Welcome Their Baby In THIS Month?

Comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath is expecting their first baby and we couldn’t be happier! Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath got married in December last year and the couple will be becoming parents in December of this year.

A source close to the couple revealed that they have already started the preparations for the baby and are very excited. Kapil is trying to accompany Ginni with her shopping sprees and family and friends are informed about the good news.

A source revealed, “They got the good news just a few days ago, Ginni’s due date is in December. Kapil has been busy with the shoot of his eponymous comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, but he has now scheduled his shoot in a way that he gets to spend more with her. She too has been accompanying him on the shoot so they can spend time together. His colleagues ensure that she is well looked after on the set. At home, Kapil’s mother is taking care of her. Ginni’s family has also flown down from Jalandhar.”

Well, we are more than happy for the couple and we can’t wait for them to become parents!

