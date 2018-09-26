The trailer of Tumbbad that released today has been gauging strong reactions from the audience. Leaving the audience spooked and stunned at the same time, Tumbbad proves to be a visually stunning experience.

After watching the special screening of Tumbbad, Aanand L Rai was so impressed with the movie and plot that he decided to present the film.

The makers of Tumbbad just released the trailer and it is a perfect blend of fantasy, action and scares.

Sharing his experience Aanand L Rai said, “Tumbbad is a skillful effort that has developed over the years, and the results are astonishing. While the story is gripping, the film is a visual delight and provides a theatrical experience one shouldn’t miss”.

The filmmaker adds, ” The film leaves you amazed and on the edge of your seat, it’s an experience one should enjoy on the big screen. Tumbbad dwells upon folk stories and mythologies, which create an era and help you relive a mystical experience.”

Giving glimpses of fantasy, action, frights, and horror, Tumbbad is a thrilling rollercoaster ride that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind.

The project has been a six long year journey for Sohum Shah.

Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s presentation and Sohum Shah Films in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad is set to release on 12th October, 2018.