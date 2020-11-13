In 2020, Tulsi Kumar conquered the independent music space after making an impact in the playback arena. During the lockdown itself, the talented artist released multiple singles including ‘Tanhaai’, ‘Naam’ and ‘Zahra Thehro’ and ‘Tere Naal’ – all of which garnered a lot of success and topped music charts.

Feeling an immense amount of gratitude for her fans and well-wishers, Tulsi Kumar decided to bring in this Diwali season, by giving back to society and those less fortunate.

The popular singer visited an NGO that looked after orphans and in the true spirit of Diwali, celebrated the occasion with them with food, dance and music – all to bring a smile on their innocent faces.

When contacted revealed Tulsi Kumar, “For me, Diwali is a festival of giving, spreading light, smiles and happiness to those around. The year has been filled with many challenges, negative happenings and circumstances. So the best gift we could give anyone this Diwali is spreading smiles, happiness and positivity.” Adding that “When I met the kids of this NGO, I sang with them, danced with them, distributed Diwali decorations and sweets and we celebrated the festival together. It was such a great experience and the look on their faces filled me with so much joy. It also gave me the opportunity to discover their many talents. I encourage people in their small way to bring smiles and make this Diwali lit up in every way possible.”

Previously, Tulsi Kumar said it’s because of her father, the late music baron and T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, that she has been able to scale the heights.

“Whatever I am today is because of my father. I started my journey in music at the age of six. It was my father who heard me for the first time and recognized my talent. When he heard me, he felt I have a good voice that should be trained. He is my inspiration. I miss him all the time,” Tulsi told IANS.

