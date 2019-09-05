Trouble For Salman Khan’s Bodygaurd At Peak As Court Asks Police For A Report!

Every fan wants to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars and when you see them on the road, what would you possibly do? Something similar happened recently when Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was caught bicycling on the roads and a journalist started shooting him, when his bodyguard snatched his phone and misbehaved. A case has been filed and looks like things are getting serious now.

If recent reports are to be believed, the angry journalist had earlier gone to the police and filed a complaint against the actor’s bodyguard. The case went ahead to the court which has now asked Andheri Police to submit a proper report on the incident. While the police is soon to submit the required, only time will tell what verdict the court passes. All we can hope is for things to settle soon.

While a lot witnessed the entire incident, one of the onlooker came ahead earlier to narrate exactly what happened. “Salman was cycling on the roads when all of a sudden, these two guys came and started driving right next to him. After that, they constantly kept on clicking videos of the actor. Salman gestured and asked them not to do that. In fact, his bodyguards and team members who were following him behind came ahead and requested the guys to stop shooting immediately. One of the guys got down from the car and pretended like they had to take something out of the car boot. After that, they again continued moving and clicking videos. When Salman saw this, he again warned them but they didn’t pay heed to him. This was also causing a traffic jam, and then, Salman came and took away his phone. But after cycling a little ahead, he gave it to his bodyguards who returned the phone to the man,” he shared.

