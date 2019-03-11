Tripling Star Amol Parashar Plans To Take A Road Trip In 7 Countries!

There has been a lot of buzz about the upcoming Season 2 of Tripling, the TVF show about 3 siblings taking a road trip together. Amol Parashar, who played the youngest sibling, shot to instant fame with his portrayal of the quirky and cool Chitvan. While the character in the show is a road trip lover, it seems that Amol in real life is even one step ahead of his character.

Amol has associated with the famous travel portal ‘Tripoto’ and come up with a unique show called ‘An Indian Abroad’ – under which Amol will be taking a real-life road trip in 7 different countries!

The trips will be shot and showcased as a series of episodes on various online platforms.

The series follows Amol’s adventures on the road across picture-perfect destinations, local cultures and offbeat experiences. While doing all of it, the actor also draws comparisons and similarities between cultures at home and abroad. The show is supported by the prestigious car brand MG Motor, who will provide the actor with their fancy cars for the purpose of these trips.

The series kicked off recently with Thailand, where Amol drove down from Bangkok to Phuket through beautiful locales and exploring the country through his unique perspective. The youth icon had a whale of a time in Thailand, touted as one of the most popular exotic destinations of the world, as he got his hands on fulfilling his endless list of adventurous activities, both on land and at sea.

Amol was truly mesmerised by deep blue waters, golden sunsets and the finest food and wine and as he proudly admits, ‘can’t help but fall in love with Thailand! The Thailand episodes are expected to stream very soon.

The Gen-X star is set to win more hearts with season 2 of landmark digital show, TVF Tripling, Balaji Motion Pictures’ Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

