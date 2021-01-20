Love is a wonderful feeling and no one can deny the fact that it is a blessing to have a loved one in your life. Most of us fall in love during our childhood or teenage days and let us tell you that nothing can be better than spending your life with a childhood sweetheart. Now, that Varun Dhawan is tying the knot with his ‘bachpan ka pyaar’ Natasha Dalal, we bring to you a list of several Bollywood actors who were just kids when they fell in love and ended up together.

From Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan to Jackie Shroff – Ayesha Shroff, Koimoi brings to you the names of couples who met their life partners when they were kids. Embrace yourselves and read on to check out the list.

Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal

When we talk about childhood sweethearts, how can we not have these two on the top of our lists? Varun and Natasha were friends from school. Even before they knew what the future holds for them, they had each other’s back. Well, as per the reports the lovely couple is soon going to tie the knot in Alibaug.

Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan

We all know how Mr Khan fell in love with his future wife the first time he saw her. This happened at a high school party when Gauri already had a boyfriend. But, as it is said that love has no boundaries. Shah Rukh found a way to woo his childhood sweetheart and finally ended up together. Now they are a power couple.

Ayushmann Khurrana – Tahira Kashyap

Tahira and Ayushmann are meant to be together. They grew up together and also went to the same school. Tahira developed a crush on Ayushmann first and later what happened looks coming straight out of a Bollywood film. It is a fairytale love story where both of them grew up supporting each other’s dreams together and made sure that they pursue it.

Jackie Shroff- Ayesha Shroff

Now, Jackie and Ayesha are one of B-town’s longest-standing couples. Ayesha fell in love with our Jagu Dada at the tender age of 13. At that time, Jackie was already dating a girl who was in the US for further studies, but Ayesha wanted to be with Jackie at any cost. Well, as you know, if the love is true, nothing can stop you. These childhood sweethearts too got married despite many hurdles and proved that your love can be true even at the age of 13.

Hrithik Roshan – Sussanne Khan

Hrithik and Sussanne were childhood friends and liked each other since then. But, the realisation that they love each other happened much later. These two gave love a shot only after Sussanne came back to India after her further studies. Although they are separated now, they continue to be best friends and co-parent their sons.

