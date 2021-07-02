Toofaan starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur is making the headlines ever since the makers released the trailer of the film. The makers have now released the first song of the film titled ‘Todun Taak’. Scroll below to watch the song here.

Bringing the ultimate slogan for every warrior, the first song Todun Taak from Toofaan will incite the fighter in you. Known to mirror real-life through his songs, it is sung and written by the brilliant hip-hop artist D’Evil, and the music composed by Dub Sharma.

Todun Taak witnesses the transformation journey of Farhan Akhtar as a boxer.