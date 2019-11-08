Tiger Shroff’s Secret Mantra For Mastering Action Sequences Is A Must Read!

Tiger Shroff has become a household name ever since his debut. The actor has become the Youngest Action Star and carved his niche in the industry with action movies. The actor’s most recent release WAR has become the top-grossing movie of 2019 and Tiger has received a lot of praise for his character.

The actor opened up about how he prepares for action sequences for his movies and whether he follows any specific rules, the actor shares, “Just plenty of rehearsals. I mean it’s all about repetition and consistency – so the more you do choreography – the more your muscles adapt to the movements and I keep going at it and it comes second nature to me.”

The actor is all set to leave for Serbia to start shooting the next schedule of his much-awaited Baaghi 3. The actor will be doing never-before-seen stunts in the movie and by the looks of it, the movie is going to be the biggest action-packed blockbuster!

Tiger Shroff has catapulted himself into a whole new league with WAR as the movie has done phenomenal numbers with over 300 crores at the box office in India, making him the only actor from his generation to achieve such a feat. The talented actor works really hard on his fitness and martial arts skills which is evident enough from the stunts he managed to pull off in each of his films without taking the help of a body double.

The actor is basking in the success of WAR as it has become one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. Tiger has already begun the shoot for Baaghi 3 and will be taking action sequences a notch higher with the next instalment.

