“Tiger And I Were Like Students In Front Of Hrithik,” Says WAR Director Siddharth Anand

In his career spanning for almost 2 decades, Hrithik Roshan has never played the bad guy! But the Super 30 actor is soon to make his debut as Bollywood’s next baddie with Siddharth Anand’s WAR alongside Tiger Shroff!

Speaking about portraying Hrithik Roshan in this never seen before avatar; director Siddharth was quoted by Asian Age saying, “I think people will initially be a little surprised, but they will ease into the fact that he is playing the antagonist. Also, I feel it’s a new experience to the audience he has got the good boy image and his eyes have a lot of goodness in them.”

He further added, “He is a hero, so to actually move away from that and make him play the bad guy was challenging because it is very unassuming of him to do that. The way he has played it, he has still retained the heroism but brought in meanness with his eyes. I am sure people will enjoy that also.”

The Salaam Namaste director said despite having his footing in the industry after directing films like Bang Bang, Anjaana Anjaani he is still in awe of Hrithik. “We were all in awe of Hrithik. I have a sense of respect on set, so there was no question of two superstars coming together. Tiger and I were like students in front of the legend.”

The action spectator promises some high octane action scenes and jaw dropping visuals. Produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, WAR is set to hit the theaters on the 2nd of October this year!

