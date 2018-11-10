Thugs Of Hindostan: This Shah Rukh Khan Heroine Experiences AN EMPTY CINEMA HALL & She Freaks Out!

There’s no hiding in the fact that Aamir Khan’s 50 Crore opener, Thugs Of Hindostan has become a mockery because of the negative response it has received from the critics, fans and the rest of its viewers. People all over the internet are sharing their views, memes and what we’ve found out amongst the lott is extremely SHOCKING! This Shah Rukh Khan heroine has left a one-liner experience and we can’t help but share it.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, the actress who shared the screen space with our King of Romance in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994) had gone to the theatre to watch Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif & Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead. She then uploaded a photo on her social media platforms which showcases an empty hall and shares that she’s scared because she’s never seen a movie all alone!

Check out her tweet here:

now watching #ThugsOfHindostan !! jeez im getting scared never watched a movie all alone pic.twitter.com/4EJp0HddBt — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) November 10, 2018

Although, Thugs Of Hindostan has become Bollywood’s highest opener till date garnering a whopping amount of 50 Crore on its Day 1, things just don’t seem to be working out for the team. As expected by analysts, a drop at the box office collections with each passing day, that is what is exactly happening but to a point where there’s no audience at all at the theatre is unbelievable!

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali, that is, November 8.