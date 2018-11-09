Thugs Of Hindostan LEAKED! Post Negative Reviews, This Aamir Khan – Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Becomes A Victim Of Piracy

Thugs Of Hindostan leaked! Aamir Khan & Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan hit the theatres yesterday but unfortunately, couldn’t pass the viewer’s expectations as all the negative reviews and disappointment are doing rounds on the internet. While it must have been difficult for the team to take in, with the recent reports coming in, the magnum opus has now been leaked online!

According to a recent report by Zee News, Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh & Katrina Kaif has been leaked by a pirated site, Tamilrockers. The hosts of the site had also previously leaked Tamil actor Vijay’s Sarkar (2018). Moreover, even after that Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) released a statement after the Sarkar fiasco saying that the site must be prevented from hosting pirated versions of new films, there seem to be no action taken and here’s the result!

The movie has raked in the highest ever opening amount of 52.25 crores, although the reviews have been mixed. Despite that, the journey seems to be a tough one for the team with new obstacle coming in with each new day! Let’s see how the team will cope up with it, only time will tell!

Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films, marks the first time that Aamir has worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The movie released on the occasion of Diwali, that is, 8th November.