Thugs Of Hindostan – 1st 100 Million Views Trailer; Zero Or Baahubali 2 – Which Will Be The 2nd One?

The most important parameter which indicates the buzz and excitement for the movie is probably its trailer. In the year 2018, big-ticket releases like Thugs Of Hindostan and Race 3 hit the screens, while 2.0 and Zero are yet to arrive. Sparing the box office outcome, as expected the trailers of all these major movies created a rage online.

Although the views on social media platforms don’t guarantee the success, it does help to get a sneak peek of craze amongst the audience. Recently released magnum opus Thugs Of Hindostan turned out to be a debacle, but it did manage to create records on online platforms.

Thugs Of Hindostan was in the news since its inception due to the casting of Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Upon its release, the trailer received a tremendous response and in the meanwhile, it broke several previous records. Till now the trailer of Thugs has crossed 99 million views on Youtube, which is most for any Bollywood movie and is soon to cross the 100 million mark.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited Zero has made a good first impression on the movie maniacs by garnering positive reactions. The much-hyped trailer saw phenomenal reception coming its way, as it has clocked staggering 89 million views on YouTube and that too in just two weeks.

The trailer of sci-fi thriller 2.0 starring Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar has recorded way less than expected, with 26 million views on YouTube.

Last year’s biggest blockbuster, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has also recorded a whopping 97 million views for its Hindi version.

Even Race 3’s trailer garnered around 57 million views, while Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has raked 67 million views, till now.