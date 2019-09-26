ThrowbackThurdsday: This Picture Of Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt & Chunky Panday Will Surely Make You Miss The 90’s

Happy New Year director Farah Khan posted an adorable birthday wish for her dear friend Chunky Panday. She posted a throwback picture which also features Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt from their younger days.

Farah shared a picture on her Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday to the 1 who still looks the youngest!! 😂. @chunkypanday have the best year chunks🎊”

Chunky will be next seen in Housefull 4 and Sunny Deol was recently seen during the promotions of his son’s debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Whereas Sanjay Dutt is on a spree with back to back movies in his kitty. He was last seen in Prasthanam and will be next seen in KGF 2 and Panipat.

