The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra Responds To Aamir Khan’s Praising Tweet For The Trailer

Priyanka Chopra who will be making her comeback to Bollywood with Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink after a long gap of three years is on cloud nine following the positive response which she has been getting from people all across for the trailer.

Post trailer release last week, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan took on Twitter to let everyone know how much he loved the trailer. As his tweet read: “I really liked this trailer. Can’t wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira’s performances in the film will wow us. Sid, wishing you the best for your first independent film!

Love”.

Priyanka was overwhelmed to hear it from the PK actor. Following which she took on Twitter to thank Aamir for all kind words as the actress tweeted: “Thank you @aamir_khan, can’t wait for you to see it too :)”

Thank you @aamir_khan, can't wait for you to see it too :) https://t.co/phjAdYJDQP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 17, 2019

Talking about The Sky Is Pink, the film is a love story of a couple, spanning 25 years, told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter who is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Priyanka in the film will be seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in lead roles, along with Dangal actress Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf.

The Priyanka starrer was recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and it was very well appreciated by the audience there.

The Sky Is Pink is been directed by Shonali Bose and will release in India on 11th October.

