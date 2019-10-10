The Sky Is Pink is a beautiful love story of two parents who went out of the line to save their daughter who had a rare living condition. Priyanka Chopra as Aditi Chaudhary, Farhan as Niren Chaudhary, Zaira Wasim as Aisha Chaudhary and Rohit Saraf as Ishaan Chaudhary has done an incredible job in the film. Director, Shonali Bose has left all the stones unturned to make this one a worth watching film.

Ahead of the release, the filmmakers kept a special screening for friends and media and whoever saw the movie just couldn’t stop appreciating it. All the B-Town celebrities are praising the storyline of the movie and the actors.

Priyanka has returned to Bollywood after three years and there could have been no better comeback than this. This was the last time when we will see Zaira Wasim for the last time as she has already left the industry and will never be coming back ever again.

The Sky Is Pink FIRST Reactions OUT! Priyanka Chopra & Farhan Akhtar’s Extraordinary Love Story Will Make You Cry Like A Kid!
Take a look at the first reactions of the movie:

Priyanka is currently back in New York and is promoting the movie there. Farhan will be next seen in Toofan and his first look from the film is terrific.

The film releases tomorrow i.e. October 11, 2019. One should go and watch the movie to release how important it is to celebrate life everyday. We can’t wait for more reactions to pour in!

