The Sky Is Pink FIRST Reactions OUT! Priyanka Chopra & Farhan Akhtar’s Extraordinary Love Story Will Make You Cry Like A Kid!

The Sky Is Pink is a beautiful love story of two parents who went out of the line to save their daughter who had a rare living condition. Priyanka Chopra as Aditi Chaudhary, Farhan as Niren Chaudhary, Zaira Wasim as Aisha Chaudhary and Rohit Saraf as Ishaan Chaudhary has done an incredible job in the film. Director, Shonali Bose has left all the stones unturned to make this one a worth watching film.

Ahead of the release, the filmmakers kept a special screening for friends and media and whoever saw the movie just couldn’t stop appreciating it. All the B-Town celebrities are praising the storyline of the movie and the actors.

Priyanka has returned to Bollywood after three years and there could have been no better comeback than this. This was the last time when we will see Zaira Wasim for the last time as she has already left the industry and will never be coming back ever again.

Take a look at the first reactions of the movie:

#TheSkyIsPink was so so emotional ! Not gonna lie, I sobbed. Loved it. @priyankachopra and @FarOutAkhtar are fantastic and the writing is so effective. Felt every minute of it. Go check it out in the theatre ya’ll! — Arjun Kanungo (@arjun_kanungo) October 9, 2019

Just saw The Sky is Pink. There’s so much to say and yet I can’t find the words. Somethings are better felt than said.

It drained me and yet filled me at the same time.

INDEED #TheSkyIsPink@roykapurfilms@FarOutAkhtar@priyankachopra#ShonaliBose — Shefali Shah (@ShefaliShah_) October 8, 2019

What an amazing film #theskyispink is!!! @FarOutAkhtar the way you portrayed a father dealing with the loss of a child. That last speech!!!

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ — Tarun Mansukhani (@Tarunmansukhani) October 9, 2019

And @priyankachopra I just want to give you the biggest hug right now!!! Since you're not here… I'm gonna go give my mom one!! ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Tarun Mansukhani (@Tarunmansukhani) October 9, 2019

Imagining the possibilities of life, when nothing seems to go your way is the essence of #SkyIsPink love love Moose and Panda.

This is such a dear film @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar @RSVPMovies — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) October 9, 2019

Grief has its own language. Everyone interprets it at their own country pace and in their own space.#TheSkyIsPink @priyankachopra @FarOutAkhtar @RSVPMovies — Kubbra Sait (@KubbraSait) October 9, 2019

Priyanka is currently back in New York and is promoting the movie there. Farhan will be next seen in Toofan and his first look from the film is terrific.

The film releases tomorrow i.e. October 11, 2019. One should go and watch the movie to release how important it is to celebrate life everyday. We can’t wait for more reactions to pour in!

