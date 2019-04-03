“The Phrase ‘Be A Man’ Often Disturbs Me,” Says Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu has given a new name and face to girl power, thanks to her strong roles in films like Naam Shabana and Pink. The actress, who has introduced the teaser of series Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2, believes that women are equally, if not more, as courageous as men.

In the teaser video of Prime Exclusive series Laakhon Mein Ek, Taapsee asks some tough questions on the visual and verbal language used to describe courage, read a statement.

“The phrase I have often heard… used to project courage on screen or in real life is ‘be a man’, which often disturbs me because I believe women are equally, if not more, courageous,” said Taapsee.

“Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 is a series where through Dr. Shreya – the protagonist of the show, we see the fearlessness of a woman as she bravely fights against the system and proves that courage cannot and should not be defined by gender,” she added.

In the show, Shreya, the character essayed by actress Shweta Tripathi, is posted in a village to conduct a cataract camp. The villagers are not the biggest believers in government aided healthcare due to lack of proper medical supplies, thanks to dirty politics, and the medical staff isn’t the dream team one would want where one’s health is concerned.

Shreya decides to fight the system to try and bring about change.

The series will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on April 12.

