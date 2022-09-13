Actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, who have recently wrapped shooting for an edgy thriller ‘The Ladykiller’, have signed another film that pairs them together.

Advertisement

The actors have left for London to begin work on this new film. The untitled romantic comedy features both in supremely fun and entertaining roles.

Advertisement

According to sources, this project starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar is set to be directed by Mudassar Aziz. While there has been no confirmations about this project, the industry has been speculating that this is a project to watch out for because it has an interesting cast and dabbles in a genre that is a huge crowd pleaser.

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar will start shooting this project post-September 12 and will be shooting in and around London for about 30 days straight. It will also be shot in Mumbai and maybe a few more cities of India.

Besides this untitled next, Arjun Kapoor will feature in Kuttey, The Ladykiller and Meri Patni Ka Remake. Bhumi Pednekar’s next include Govinda Naam Mera, Bheed, Bhakshak, The Ladykiller, Afwaah, Thank You For Cumming and Meri Patni Ka Remake

Must Read: Mrunal Thakur Reveals She Feels Like She Wants To Have A Baby At Times, Talks About ‘Freezing Her Eggs’ Or Being ‘A Single Mom’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram