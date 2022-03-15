Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced on Monday that the state government would make the screening of Bollywood film ‘The Kashmir Files’ directed by Vivek Agnihotri tax-free.

Deb said in a tweet: “‘The Kashmir Files’ made by Vivek Agnihotri depicts the heart-wrenching struggle and trauma faced by Kashmiri Hindus. To support his movie and encourage the people of the state to watch it, Tripura govt has decided to make it tax-free in the state.”

The film is based on Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus from the Valley in 1990.

Spoke with @vivekagnihotri Ji over call & congratulated him for making such a wonderful movie, #TheKashmirFiles. He expressed his wish to visit #Tripura along with his wife Pallavi Joshi Ji. I cordially invited them to visit state & cherish the beauty of the region. pic.twitter.com/SN0y4POS6T — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) March 15, 2022

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others, the film was released nation-wide on March 11.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri also spoke about the movie recently. He said that it took him and his team four years to research and make the movie, and the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) helped him find and locate the Kashmiri Pandits, who were the direct victims of the violence in Kashmir.

Agnihotri said, “We have so much material that we can produce a series. All accounts are heart-wrenching ones. These are human stories… We are thinking about it… We will come out with a series.”

“The immense response that we got from the community was tremendous. These are all true accounts. Nobody knew about these. When we began with the thought, no one believed that this had happened with Kashmiri Hindus.”

