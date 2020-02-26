The Kapil Sharma Show: When Taapsee Pannu REJECTED A Selfie With Hrithik Roshan For A Film!

Actress Taapsee Pannu confesses being a fan of Hrithik Roshan and says she will “wait and conspire” to ensure she gets to work with the Bollywood superstar. The actress confessed this on The Kapil Sharma Show, and below is what she said.

“I am a fan of Hrithik Roshan. I went up to him on Dia’s (Mirza) birthday and confessed that I really wanted to click a selfie with him. But instead of clicking a picture right now, I will wait and conspire that we do a movie together, and I’ll take my chance then,” Taapsee said.

Taapsee also opened up about her other idols. She said she is a huge fan of all sportspersons who make the nation proud.

“I really admire our country’s sports personalities, too, and I would love to click pictures with them. They are real heroes of our nation,” she opened up, on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show.

The actress was joined by her “Thappad” co-star Dia Mirza and director Anubhav Sinha on comedian Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show. The team graced the show to promote their film. Thappad is based on domestic violence and what happens when a woman take a stand against it. The film has been getting some great early reviews and is set to hit the big screens on February 28, 2020.

