The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil’s Funny Dig At Akshay Kumar Over Multiple Releases In A Year Leaves Rohit Shetty In Splits Too

Due to coronavirus scare, the makers of Sooryavanshi has postponed the release date of the film. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The new release date of the film is yet to be revealed but the team has already started with the promotions of the film, beginning with The Kapil Sharma Show.

In this week’s upcoming episode, we will see Kapil having a fun banter with Akshay and Rohit. Kapil starts by asking Rohit that he has already made Singham with Ajay Devgn, Simmba with Ranveer Singh and now Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, what is that Simmba and Singham can’t do that you have to get Akshay to do it! Rohit immediately replies to this and says, “come and watch the film and you’ll get to know about it.”

Kapil further continues the banter and says, “Kuch log to baatein kar rahe hai bahar, kehte hai jo unn dono ne kamaya tha saara Akshay paaji le gaye!” and everyone bursts to laughter and Rohit calls Akshay hardworking. Kapil agrees to the same and says, “8 picture alag se or bhi koi ek-adh chhota-mota mere jaisa aadmi koi ad film karra hota hai, uski ad bhi cheen lete hain. Maine ek product ki ad kari thi…to maine socha bada chal rahi hai yarr, badi hit ho rahi hai…agle saal mujhe hi bulayenge. Agle saal dekta toh, ye Yamraj wala topa pehen ke keh rahe hain…Apni policy karwaiye” and everyone starts laughing their hearts out to it.

Akshay then throws a cushion on Kapil as a funny gesture. Take a look at the promo here:

We can’t wait to watch them entertaining us this weekend!

