Thappad: T-Series Gets A Strike For 2nd Trailer On YouTube & Here’s The Reason Why

Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming movie Thappad has created all the right noise amongst viewers with its gut-wrenching storyline and its unadulterated take on domestic issues. The dialogue, “Thappad – Bus Itni Si Baat” and another one being “Ek Thappad Par Nahi Maar Sakta” took the nation by storm and has gained all the support from the nation.

The makers of Thappad recently dropped the second trailer where Taapsee Pannu urged viewers to report the trailer and make it the most reported trailer on the internet. The trailer spread like wildfire and has garnered millions of views already. Owing to the response received by the trailer and it is reported, T-Series’ youtube channel has received a strike.

Founder of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar commented on the strike and said, ” It is good to see that our message to the audience was conveyed and received well by the audience, receiving a strike is a minor speed bump and we are looking at the big picture. Thappad will be one of the strongest movies of this year and we are glad to be a part of it.”

Director Anubhav Sinha shares, “Thappad is a very important project, we have given it our best. The audience’s response to the trailer has been phenomenal. Our goal was to get the message out that people should report any kind of abuse that they face. A lot of people have already reported the trailer, making it one of the most reported trailers on the video-sharing platform.”

The much-awaited film, Thappad is being produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu and will hit the screens on 28th February 2020.

The film has an extremely critical storyline and the director’s vision will bring the best, yet again after Mulk and Article 15 which received critical acclaim from all across as well as were hailed as two important films. Even with his earlier projects, the director has brought issues of relevance to the forefront and so he continues the legacy of significant subjects with Thappad as well.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!