Thappad: From Anurag Kashyap To Vishal Bharadwaj, Acclaimed Filmmakers To Hold Special Screening Of Taapsee Pannu’s Film In Several Cities

In a one of a kind startegy, makers of Thappad are holding special screenings across cities much ahead ahead of its release.

Anubhav Sinha, the filmmaker behind films like Article 15 and Mulk has such faith in the content of Thappad that he has given a nod for screening the film 10 days in advance.

Ever since the trailer of the movie was released, the audience, critics, and industry peers alike have appreciated the though provoking subject that is tackled in the film.

Now, Bollywood most celebrated Filmmakers, Anurag Kashyap, Sudhir Mishra, Hansal Mehta, and Vishal Bhardwaj have come together to host special screenings of the movie in various cities like Delhi, Jaipur, Bhopal and Mumbai.

Talking about why he chose to back the Anubhav Sinha directorial, Anurag Kashyap shares, “Such an incredible film based around a simple argument that’s so needed in this country. A simple argument that’s powerful enough to dismantle years of societal patriarchal conditioning. I have not wept through a film like this one in a very healing way. Nothing but pride associated with this film is why I am happy to host screenings for Thappad. It’s literally a film for men more than women.”

Vishal Bhardwaj who will be hosting a screening of the movie in Delhi on the 18th of this month adds his thoughts and shares, “I think it’s a very important film. I have watched it and I personally love it. I wanted to own the film along with Anubhav and own the feeling behind it.”

Hansal Mehta shares, “Thappad is one of the most important films of our times directed by one of the most important cinematic voices in India today. It is not only an important film but it is an extremely well-made cinematic gem. I am proud to present a preview of this film in one of my favorite cities Jaipur to a number of champions for gender equality and women’s rights. This is a film that will begin many conversations around the country. Insensitive men BEWARE!” Sudhir will host the screening of the movie in Jaipur on the 21st of February.

Sudhir Mishra chimes in and says, “In exciting times, it is great to see all of us independent filmmakers supporting each other in making socio-politically charged films. Anubhav has exploded in recent times by making films that have politically relevant topical subjects. Thappad is one such film.” The director will host a screening on the 20th of Feb in Bhopal.

Lastly, Anubhav Sinha himself shares his thoughts on fellow directors coming on board for Thappad and says, “I did not ‘choose’ them. These are friends who watch all my films first cut onwards. Aa far as I remember the marketing team wanted to start screening the film in various cities rather early and this plan collectively evolved that they will host screenings in various cities. I am so happy and privileged that each one of them that I have been so inspired by for years, will introduce THAPPAD to the audience.”

Thappad is a relationship story that tackles a plethora of issues between men and women relationships in and outside of marriages.

Produced by Bhushan Sudesh Kumar and Anubhav Sushila Sinha and directed by Anubhav Sushila Sinha Thappad is set to release on 28th Feb.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!