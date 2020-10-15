Thappad Re-Release: Anubhav Sinha & Taapsee Pannu Are Beyond Elated!

Director Anubhav Sinha and actress Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday expressed excitement at the news that their film Thappad was ready to re-release on big screen once the cinemas open on October 15.

As theatres prepare for reopening after the lockdown, they are planning to begin by re-releasing old films, the Anubhav Sinha directorial being one of them.

“Welcome back to theatres #Thappad,” tweeted the film’s lead actress Taapsee Pannu from her verified account on Wednesday.

Taapsee Pannu’s tweet came in reaction to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh which reads: “As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of

#Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced…

#Tanhaji

#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

#Malang

#Kedarnath

#Thappad

More films will be scheduled in coming days.”

Director Anubhav Sinha also expressed his excitement with a tweet from his verified account. He wrote: “So #THAPPAD in theaters again. Yayyyyyy!!!!”

Along with the above-mentioned films, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer “War” will also be re-releasing in theatres. As for Taapsee Pannu, the actor has a line up of films including Rashami Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dilrubaa and more.

