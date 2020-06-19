Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Master’ To Be The First Big Release In Theaters Instead Of Akshay Kumar Led ‘Sooryavanshi’ Post Lockdown?

The past three months have been quite disastrous for mankind following COVID-19. Various sectors were shut closed, including Entertainment. Theatres across the nation have been shut, shooting of films, web series, and TV serials were put on a halt. Though it will take some time to overcome the ongoing situation, the government has granted permission to resume shooting by undertaking precautionary measures that have to be strictly followed by the film fraternity. The latest buzz is post upliftment of lockdown, it may not be Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, instead, it could be Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay’s Master to hit big screens first.

For those unversed, both Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryvanshi and Thalapathy Vijay led Master was originally slated to release in March and April respectively. But due to the ongoing crisis followed by lockdown, the release dates has been pushed further.

As per a report from Pinkvilla.com, a theatre owner and exhibitor has opened up about the release of Sooryavanshi and Master. Speaking to the portal he said, “Although we are very upset about producers bypassing the entire theatrical process, there are many producers and banners who have decided to stand by us in such times of crisis. We value them and yes, we are planning and looking at opening theatres sometime soon. The Government guidelines will be strictly followed and we are also trying to come up with different ways of combating the whole medical situation striking the world currently. We are in touch with the government and as soon as they give us a green signal, we will be good to go.”

Exhibitors in an interview with the same portal stated that Thalapathy Vijay’s Master has the upper hand to release on the big screen before Akshay Kumar’s actioner Sooryavanshi. An exhibitor said, ” I feel Hindi films will still wait it out a bit to test the waters, even after we reopen our cinemas. We are looking at releasing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Disney’s Mulan among the first few Hollywood films. As for Indian movies, we are pretty sure that South films will be the first to hit theatres. Vijay’s Master is surely going to be the first Indian film to be released once the lockdown is lifted and we get permissions to restart theatres.”

Talking about Sooryavanshi, apart from Akshay Kumar, the Rohit Shetty directorial also has Ajay Devgn, Katrina Kaif, and Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will be a pan India release that will hit big screens in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages.

The action-thriller has Kollywood star Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

