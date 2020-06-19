The Indian film industry was left in a state of a shock late yesterday following the demise of popular Malayalam writer-director KR Sachidanandan aka Sachy. The filmmaker breathed his last at a private hospital in Thrissur at the age of 48.

As per IANS, Sachy was recovering from hip surgery when he suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. Following which he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a leading hospital in Thrissur.

Bollywood actor John Abraham along with popular Mollywood celebs like Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Nivin Pauly, Manju Warrier, took to their respective social media handles to mourn Sachy’s death.

John Abraham who will be bankrolling Sachy’s directorial Ayyappanum Koshiyum’s Hindi remake, taking his twitter handle wrote, ” Shattered to lose such a talent. Rest In Peace my friend. #RIP #Sachy”

Shattered to lose such a talent. Rest In Peace my friend. #RIP #Sachy pic.twitter.com/VdDSE168xY — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 18, 2020

Dulquer Salmaan: ” RIP Sachi etta ! Feels like we met just the other day while Varane Avashyamund and Ayyapanum Koshyiyum dubs were going on simultaneously at the same studio. Your innings as a director made you a force to reckon with. I was such a fan of your work. Each film better than the other. A huge huge loss to our industry. Condolences and prayers to all those who loved you and knew you.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran: ” പോയി”

Tovino Thomas: “You ll be terribly missed Sachietta!!”

Nivin Pauly: ” Shocked to hear the sudden demise of Sachy ettan. Indeed a big loss to Malayalam cinema. May his soul rest in peace!”

Manju Warrier: “നഷ്ടങ്ങളുടെ വർഷത്തിൽ നികത്താനാവാത്ത ഒരു നഷ്ടം കൂടി… പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട സച്ചിക്ക് ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ “

On the work front, Sachy in his filmy career has directed 2 films, in the form of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon led action-thriller Ayyapanum Koshiyum, which released early this year. He has also helmed 2015 released romantic-thriller, Anarkali.

Apart from directing, Sachy has also penned scripts for Malayalam hits like Mohanlal starrer Run Babby Run, Dileep led Ramaleela, Prithviraj Sumaran’s Driving License, and many other films.

The filmmaker’s last director Ayyapanum Koshiyum has been in news from the past number of weeks following its remake in Hindi and Tamil. It is confirmed that the Hindi version of the action thriller will be bankrolled by Bollywood star John Abraham.

Reportedly, the Tamil version will be produced by Kathiresan. An official confirmation is awaited.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!