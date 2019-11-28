Ladies Take Notes From Kangana Ranaut On How To Rock A Black Saree Like A Boss!

Kangana Ranaut is not just a great actor but a fashion icon and diva too. From her airport looks to the event looks, she walks the red carpet like a boss. Recently, she unveiled the first look of her upcoming film, Thalaivi and it has got mixed reactions from the viewers.

Kangana Ranaut wore a black raw mango saree recently and we are drooling over it. It’s a black silk saree with silver work and border on it. The detailing and embroidery of saree are really very fine. She paired with a pearl choker with it which had a brooch in between.

Kangana Ranaut kept her makeup very subtle and opted for smokey eyes and nude lips. She donned a middle parting hairdo with beach waves and paired her saree with jootis. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s outfit here:



On the work front, Thalaivi will be releasing next year and is based on the story of superstar and politician Jayalalithaa which was called ‘Amma’ too. Apart from Thalaivi, she will be next seen in Panga opposite Jassie Gill and Dhaakad.

Kangana Ranaut’s film Thalaivi is in legal trouble as Jayalalithaa’s niece J Deepa has objected to the making of the film. Deepa said that making a film or a web show is an invasion of their privacy and she will sue the makers for not taking a prior permission before starting the film.

