Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with yet another major flashback featuring nation’s heartthrob Vijay Devarakonda. His beard has become a trademark trait of Vijay, but what he was without it?

He was last seen in Dear Comrade and received critical acclaim for his performance. Though Vijay Devarakonda’s claim to fame will still remain Arjun Reddy, which was remade in Hindi as Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

Actress Parvathy is winning hearts of the netizens for slamming “Arjun Reddy” in front of its lead actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is clearly not enjoying that people are “celebrating” at his cost.

During the interview, Parvathy had said: “Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ had the visual grammar of glorification, ‘Joker’ did not. At no point did I look at the character Joaquin (Phoenix) played and think ‘Arre yaar, I totally agree with you. You must kill everyone’.”

“I am very irritated right now. I can’t keep it in and I want to take it out. If I will keep it in, it will become a tumour inside me,” Vijay Deverakonda said here on Wednesday during a session at the International Film Festival of India.

