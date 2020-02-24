Thalaivi Filmmaker On Kangana Ranaut Getting Trolled For The Biopic: “She’s A Director’s Delight, Like Lady Aamir Khan”

A new look of Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa for the biopic Thalaivi was unveiled by the makers a few hours ago. Today marks the 72nd birth anniversary of the late Tamil Nadu CM and hence, the makers decided to treat the followers and people who admired ‘Amma’ with a new look.

The Panga actress looks every bit like the younger version of Jayalalithaa in this new look. Rangoli Chandel even shared the original pic of the former TN CM in a white saree to show us where the new look is inspired from. Thalaivi is helmed by Vijay and the director is all praises for Ranaut.

In an interview with Indian Express, director Vijay was asked his thoughts on how a section of people are doubtful whether Kangana Ranaut will pull off Jayalalithaa’s character or not. He was also asked about how she was trolled when the first look was out.

Vijay told the leading daily, “It is too soon to pass judgement. (Pauses) No one is better than Kangana Ranaut to play madam Jayalalithaa, trust me. She put on 10 kilos for Thalaivi, and someone of her stature need not have done this. Give her anything, she aces it—emotional scenes or Bharatanatyam steps. Kangana is not someone who can be described by one adjective. She is a director’s delight, and I have never seen a dedicated actor like her. Avunga lady Aamir Khan!”

The director requested the audience to come with an open mind and see their beloved leader Jayalalithaa in Ranaut.

What do you have to say about Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi? Let us know in the comments below.

